SII Vaccine Trials Cleared After Centre Rejects Volunteer’s Claim

The Centre on Tuesday, 1 December reviewed a Chennai volunteer’s allegation of serious adverse affects from the Oxford vaccine, and gave the trials clearance to resume, claiming that it found no reason to halt them, NDTV reported.

Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary, said, “After initial causality assessment, findings did not necessitate stoppage of the Serum trials. SII vaccine trials have entered Phase 3. After reviewing all documents, SII has been given permission to conduct Phase 3 trials. Bharat Biotech also has been allowed to conduct Phase 3 trials.”

The Health Ministry also brought to notice that all trial subjects signed a consent form, and the trials were conducted under the supervision of an ethics committee at each site.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) also claimed that Data and Safety Monitoring Board and the Ethics Committee had looked over the complaint, and ‘independently cleared” the trials.