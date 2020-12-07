SII Seeks Emergency Approval for COVID-19 Vaccine in India: Report

The Serum Institute of India on Sunday, 6 December, became the first Indian company to seek emergency use authorisation for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), reported news agency PTI.



SII in its application cited "unmet medical needs due to the pandemic and in the interest of the public at large" as the reason for seeking emergency authorisation of the vaccine.

This comes a day after the Indian arm of the American pharmaceutical company applied for emergency authorisation of its vaccine candidate before the DCGI.