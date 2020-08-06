Signs of Heart Damage After Recovering from COVID: What You Can Do

Troponin protein, an indicator of heart injury, was found in the blood of many of the participants. Troponin is normally found in the heart cells, and is released into the bloodstream when heart muscles are damaged, often due to the heart not getting enough oxygen and nutrients.

According to a LiveScience report, the author of the study has said that the impact of the infection on the cardiac health of the patients in the long run is still not completely clear. Researchers assert that to find out how common heart abnormalities were in this study group, the study needs to be confirmed using a larger sample population.

Nevertheless, the findings of this study are potentially worrying. Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, Senior Cardiologist at Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, says that such damage can make one prone to heart failure in the future.