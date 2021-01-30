Should People on Blood Thinners Avoid The COVID Vaccine?

Considerable confusion has been caused by the statement related to ‘blood thinners’ in the product factsheet of Covaxin. It advises that persons who are on blood thinners should not take the vaccine.

Covishield’s fact sheet does not interdict vaccine administration on these grounds but advises persons to inform the healthcare provider if they are on blood thinners. These advisories have raised questions on what exactly are these drugs that constitute a barrier to vaccine administration as well as on the scientific rationale for that listed contraindication.