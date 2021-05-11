‘Sheer Abuse’: Govt Opposes Plea for Halt on Central Vista Work

The petitioners – Anya Malhotra, a translator, and Sohail Hashmi, a historian and documentary filmmaker – have sought a halt on construction due to the dismal COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Amid mounting tragedy, the construction work is also a potential COVID-19 super spreader, the plea noted.

The petitioners have also submitted that they do not intend to overreach the Supreme Court judgment of January, Bar and Bench reported, adding that they were only seeking a temporary halt on the work owing to the public health crisis in the national capital area.

The plea highlighted that there existed no rationale for classifying the Central Vista Project as an “essential service” during this time, just because there is an executive-mandated contractual deadline.

The petition states, "In the current dismal scenario, this project has no feature of “essentiality” for and/or of “service” to the public at large. In the absence of provisions for on-site accommodation in this project, the impugned acts are totally contrary to and in gross violation of the orders issued in public interest by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority," Bar and Bench reported.