As Lockdown Discontent Simmers, Shanghai Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases

Amid simmering discontent within masses subjected to a harsh lockdown, Shanghai – the financial capital of China – reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, 22 April, reported news agency Reuters.

In what is being seen as the country's worst outbreak of COVID-19, Shanghai saw its load of new local asymptomatic infections rise from 15,698 to 20,634 in a matter of 24 hours.

The number of new symptomatic cases, too, have risen from 1,931 on 21 April to 2,736.