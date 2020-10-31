Set up Panels for Smooth COVID Vaccination Drive: Centre to States

As the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine progresses, the central government asked all states and union territories to set up panels to coordinate and oversee COVID-19 vaccination drives. The COVID-19 vaccine introduction will span over a year, reported NDTV. The vaccine will be introduced to multiple groups, starting with healthcare workers.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to states and union territories, suggested setting up of a state steering committee (SSC) chaired by the chief secretary, a state task force (STF) led by additional Chief Secretary or principal secretary (health), and a district task force (DTF) to be headed by the district magistrate.