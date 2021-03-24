Serum Seeks Centre’s Nod to Supply 50 Lakh Vaccine Doses to UK

Singh reiterated that supplying the 50 lakh doses is of utmost priority as SII has an obligation to supply Covishield according to the agreement. Both AstraZeneca and the UK Government have also conveyed that if the minimum 50 lakh doses are not supplied to the UK within the week then the UK government may have to stop its vaccination programme.

Singh added, “We are sure, considering the gravity of the situation and the prestige of our company as well as our country, you will definitely intervene and permit us to supply at least 50 lakh doses of Covishield to the UK this week. We shall be highly obliged for the same. We assure you that the Government of India's vaccination programme will not be disturbed because of this supply,” NDTV reported.

(With inputs from NDTV, The Telegraph and BBC.)