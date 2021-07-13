Serum Institute to Produce Sputnik V in India From September: RDIF CEO
The RDIF director also said that some other manufactures are also ready to produce Sputnik in India.
The Serum Institute of India (SII) will begin producing Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India in September, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday, 13 July, reported news agency ANI.
He also added that some other manufactures are also ready to produce this vaccine in India.
On 4 June, the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) had granted SII the permission to manufacture ‘Sputnik V’ for examination test and analysis at its licensed facility at Hadapsar, reported ANI, citing sources.
SII, which makes the Covishield vaccine, had earlier applied to the DCGI seeking permission to manufacture Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.
SII’s application had come amid an acute shortage of vaccine doses across the country.
Meanwhile, Sputnik V is also being imported by Dr Reddy's Laboratories and will be manufactured locally by the pharmaceutical major in the coming months.
On Monday, the pharma major stated that the nationwide soft launch of the Russian vaccine has reached over 50 cities and town across India.
It said it will strengthen the commercial roll-out of Sputnik V in the coming weeks.
Starting initially in Hyderabad on Monday, the soft launch roll-out of Sputnik V has scaled up speedily and reached cities and towns all India.
The Russian vaccine had been approved for emergency use authorisation in India in April, making it the third COVID-19 vaccine to be approved in the country, the other two being Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
Since then, the DCGI has also granted permission to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm Cipla to import the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India.
(With inputs from ANI)
