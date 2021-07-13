Serum Institute to Produce Sputnik V in India From September: RDIF CEO

The Serum Institute of India (SII) will begin producing Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India in September, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday, 13 July, reported news agency ANI.

He also added that some other manufactures are also ready to produce this vaccine in India.

On 4 June, the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) had granted SII the permission to manufacture ‘Sputnik V’ for examination test and analysis at its licensed facility at Hadapsar, reported ANI, citing sources.

SII, which makes the Covishield vaccine, had earlier applied to the DCGI seeking permission to manufacture Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.