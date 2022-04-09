ADVERTISEMENT
SII Brings Down Covishield Price to Rs 225 for Private Hospitals
Covishield price as earlier Rs 600 for private hospitals
Serum Institute of India on Saturday, 9 April, announced their decision to revise the price of their COVID-19 vaccine Covishield for private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose.
Taking to Twitter to announce their decision, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said:
"We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose."
"We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+," Poonawalla further added.
