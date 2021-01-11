SII’s Oxford-Astra COVID Vaccine to Be Priced at Rs 200: Reports
COVID-19 vaccine administration in India is slated to begin on 16 January.
Serum Institute of India (SII) has received purchase order for its Covishield vaccine from the Government of India, reported ANI, citing SII officials, on Monday, 11 January.
According to SII officials, the vaccine will be available at the price of Rs 200 per dose, reported ANI.
According to NDTV, the drug is expected to be transported either on Monday night or Tuesday.
An SII source, according to NDTV, said:
“A few million doses of Covishield will be supplied every week. Eleven million doses may be supplied in the initial lot.”
Covishield has been developed at SII's laboratory in Pune with a master seed from Oxford University/AstraZeneca.
BACKGROUND
Two vaccine candidates – Serum Institute’s ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ – were earlier given emergency use approval by India’s top drug regulator.
“After the detailed review, it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals, including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc., the COVID-19 vaccination will start from 16th January 2021,” the Centre had said on Saturday.
“Priority will be given to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers, estimated to be around 3 crore, followed by those above 50 years and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crore,” the Centre said.
Holding a virtual meeting with chief ministers on 16 January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the coordination between Centre and states in fighting COVID-19 is a great example of federalism.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
(This is a developing story, and will be updated as more details come in.)
