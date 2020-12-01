‘Public Trust at Stake’: Why So Opaque on Chennai, Experts Ask SII

“It is very simple. The more that the people know, the more they will trust,” said one bioethics expert on the lack of transparency around a serious adverse event linked to Covishield, Oxford AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

On 29 November, a volunteer in the Covishield vaccine trial in Chennai alleged that he had suffered serious side effects, including a “virtual neurological breakdown and impairment of cognitive functions.” He sent a legal notice demanding Rs 5 crore as compensation, while also asking for the trials to be halted.

Dismissing the participant’s claim as “malicious and misconceived”, the institute has pressed for Rs 100 crore as damages.

Serum Institute has further defended its countersuit by saying, “The COVISHIELD vaccine is safe and immunogenic. The incident with the Chennai volunteer though highly unfortunate was in no way induced by the vaccine and Serum Institute of India is sympathetic with the volunteer's medical condition."