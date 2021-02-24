Indian Drug Regulator Considers Emergency Nod For Sputnik V Shot 

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) held a meeting on Wednesday, 24 February, to discuss Dr Reddy’s Laboratories application seeking emergency use approval (EUA) for Russia’s Sputnik V. vaccine.

The Committee has asked Dr Reddy's Laboratories to present additional data of immunogenicity during the review of their application. As part of the review process, Dr Reddy’s had presented the safety profile of the Phase 2 study, and interim data of the Phase 3 study, reported IANS.

The meeting was held at 12 pm on Wednesday, reported ANI. Upon approval, the final decision will be made by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).