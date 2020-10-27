Russia Seeks Speedy Registration of ‘Sputnik V’ Vaccine From WHO

In the face of the ongoing pandemic, accelerated vaccine registration under the Emergency Use Listing procedure will make the Russian vaccine available globally in a shorter time frame than usual procedures and will support global efforts to prevent the coronavirus infection.

Successful prequalification will enable Sputnik V to be included in the list of medicines used by international procurement agencies and countries to guide bulk purchasing of medicines.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said: "The Russian Federation was the first in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V, which was created on a safe, effective and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors. We have submitted an application for Emergency Use Listing and prequalification of the vaccine by the World Health Organisation, which will allow Sputnik V to be included in the list of medical products that meet leading quality, safety and efficacy standards."