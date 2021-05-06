Rs 850 Left. Kerala Beedi Worker Donates Savings for COVID Care

The last week of April, Janardhanan, a beedi worker who hails from Kannur district in Kerala, donated all his life savings – Rs 2 lakh – towards Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The donation was made to help the state vaccinate people for free.

In April Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan had announced a ‘Vaccine Challenge’ to invite donations to aid the state’s vaccination drive. Kerala government has promised to vaccinate all people in the state free of cost.