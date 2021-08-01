India’s Total COVID Cases Rises to 3.16 Cr; Rise in Positivity Rate in 10 States

An R-value of 0.95 means, every 100 infected people on an average pass on the infection to 95 other individuals. If the R-value is lesser than one, it means the number of newly infected people is lower than the number of infected people in the preceding period which means the disease incidence is going down.

A lesser R-value indicates that the disease is on a decline.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Randeep Guleria, chief of AIIMS, said that the increasing R-value in the country is "concerning".

"Starting from 0.96, and going all the way up to 1, the rise in R-Value is a cause of concern. Simply put, this means that the chances of infection spreading from a person, who has COVID, to others have gone up. The areas which are witnessing this surge should bring in restrictions and employ 'test, track, and treat' strategy to break the chain of transmission," said Guleria in an interview to the channel.

He further added that strict measures needed to be enforced in places like Kerala.

"In the beginning, Kerala had set a precedent for others by managing the pandemic well. They also had an aggressive vaccination drive. Yet despite that, are witnessing a spike in a way that's different from other parts of the country. This needs to be evaluated. Also, is there a variant behind the surge? Are containment strategies being aggressively followed – all this needs to be evaluated," Guleria said.

(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)