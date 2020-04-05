Reveal Details or Attempt To Murder Charge: Himachal DGP to Jamaat

Himachal Pradesh police has issued a stern warning to district heads of Tablighi Jamaat to either disclose details of all those who attended the event in Delhi last month by Sunday 5 pm or face action.

DGP Sita Ram Mardi has also asked the Jamaat members to contact the administration and isolate themselves.

“If we come to know after 5 pm today that they deliberately hid the information, FIRs for the charge of attempt to murder will be registered against them under section 307 of IPC, besides the Disaster Management Act,” he warned.