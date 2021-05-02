‘Responding to Medical Demands’: MEA on NZ Embassy’s Oxygen Plea

In a statement, the foreign ministry said that it was in touch with the High Commissions and was responding to their medical demands.

"The Chief of Protocol and Heads of Divisions are in continuous touch with all High Commissions/ Embassies and MEA is responding to their medical demands, especially those related to COVID. This includes facilitating their hospital treatment. Given the pandemic situation, all are urged not to hoard essential supplies, including oxygen," the statement read.