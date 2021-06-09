Remote Tribal Village Shows How To Fight Vaccine Hesitancy  

"Their homes deep inside a forest, Melghat's tribals can hardly be expected to read posters about COVID-19," said Dayaram Jawarkar, paediatrician at the sub-district hospital in Dharni, one of the first specialist doctors among the Korkus of Melghat, practising since 2005. That is how a small team came to work on audio-visual messaging, Jawarkar told IndiaSpend. Jawarkar was featured in the first video of the series, interviewed in Korku by PHC counsellor Mamta Sonkar, both sporting masks.

The sub-district hospital in Dharni is home to a 60-bedded COVID ward, prepared in record time over three days in April, to cope with the sharp rise in COVID-19 patients from the Melghat region who required hospitalisation but were unwilling to travel to the dedicated COVID hospital in Amravati city, government officials told IndiaSpend.

"In our villages, people still summon hakims and bhoomkals [traditional healers]," Jawarkar said. Modern medicine and hospitals have become accessible to Melghat's tribals only over the last three or four decades, he added. Even today, only 40% of Korkus are able to afford the travel to a city hospital and cope with the alien milieu of Hindi or Marathi-speaking-staff, large buildings with elevators, the hum of medical equipment and, now, the sight of healthcare workers in full personal protective gear.