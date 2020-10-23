Remdesivir Becomes 1st FDA-Approved COVID-19 Treatment in the US

Remdesivir, the drug by Gilead Sciences, became the first US Food and Drug Administration-approved drug for treating COVID-19, despite the World Health Organization's solidarity trials showing that the drug doesn't work.

It will be sold under the brand name Veklury. So far, the drug was being used by doctors in the US under emergency-use authorisation.

In India, off-label use of remdesivir is permitted under Union Health Ministry's clinical guidelines to treat COVID-19.

Gilead Sciences, in a statement, said: