RDIF and Stelis Biopharma to Supply 200 Mn Sputnik V Vaccine Doses

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Indian pharmaceutical firm Stelis Biopharma on Friday, 19 March, announced its partnership to produce and supply a minimum of 200 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

The agreement between RDIF and Stelis Biopharma was reached under the aegis of Enso Healthcare LLP (part of Enso Group), RDIF's coordination partner for sourcing Sputnik V vaccines in India.

"We are delighted to announce our agreement with Stelis Biopharma for a significant capacity of Sputnik V," Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the RDIF, said in a statement.