Radiologist Chinna Dua, Journo Vinod Dua’s Wife, Succumbs to COVID
Radiologist Padmavati Dua, wife of journalist Vinod Dua, passed away on Friday, 11 June, after a long battle against COVID. Popularly known as Chinna Dua, the 61-year-old and her husband were both admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta hospital on 14 May.
Vinod Dua, who was recently discharged on 7 June, confirmed the news on Facebook on Friday, saying, “Chinna no more.”
Chinna Dua had worked as a radiologist at the Diwan Chand Aggarwal Imaging & Research Centre from 1992 to 2016. She is survived by Vinod Dua and her daughters Mallika Dua, an actor and a comedian, and Bakul Dua, a clinical psychologist. Chinna Dua was also known for her delicate saree collection and had also featured in her daughter’s social media posts.
Mallika Dua also expressed her grief on social media over her mother’s passing and said, “She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only God I know. My amma I am sorry I couldn’t save you.”
She added, “It’s not about my loss and grief. It’s about a life cut short. I don’t know if I will ever be able to pray again.”
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai also tweeted about Dua’s death.
In her last update on 22 May, Dua had written, “Good day. Hope you all are fine. At this stage we would all love miracles… Shraddha and saburi i.e. faith and patience is the only way to tide over. So stability and status quo are to be thankful for which is how it is right now. There are samples taken in the middle of the night. Sleep is disturbed for medicines, sponging, meals and what nots leaving one exhausted at times… Please continue with your prayers.”
