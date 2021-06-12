Radiologist Chinna Dua, Journo Vinod Dua’s Wife, Succumbs to COVID

Radiologist Padmavati Dua, wife of journalist Vinod Dua, passed away on Friday, 11 June, after a long battle against COVID. Popularly known as Chinna Dua, the 61-year-old and her husband were both admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta hospital on 14 May.

Vinod Dua, who was recently discharged on 7 June, confirmed the news on Facebook on Friday, saying, “Chinna no more.”

Chinna Dua had worked as a radiologist at the Diwan Chand Aggarwal Imaging & Research Centre from 1992 to 2016. She is survived by Vinod Dua and her daughters Mallika Dua, an actor and a comedian, and Bakul Dua, a clinical psychologist. Chinna Dua was also known for her delicate saree collection and had also featured in her daughter’s social media posts.