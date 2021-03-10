Funding to Up India’s Vaccine Yield on Quad Meeting Agenda: Report

The Quad group of nations in their first-ever leaders’ meeting on Friday, 12 March, plan to announce financing agreements to support an increase in manufacturing capacity for coronavirus vaccines in India, a senior US administration official told news agency Reuters.

The financing agreements will be between the United States, Japan, and others, and focus particularly on companies and institutions in India manufacturing vaccines for American drugmakers Novavax Inc and Johnson & Johnson, the official, who did not want to be named, said.