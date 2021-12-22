ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Tells Govt Employees to Upload Vaccine Certificate To Receive Salary

Meanwhile, in Haryana, those who aren't fully vaccinated will not be allowed at public places after 1 January 2022.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representation.</p></div>
The Punjab government announced on Wednesday, 22 December, that state government employees will not get their salary if they don't give their vaccination certificate, NDTV reported.

Those vaccinated with a single dose or fully vaccinated will have to upload the certificates on the state government's IHRMS website (Integrated Human Resource Management System) to get their salary.

Haryana: Unvaccinated People Will Not Be Allowed in Public Spaces

Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij also announced on Wednesday, that those who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed at public places after 1 January including marriage halls, hotels, banks, malls, government offices, buses, among others.

Vij added that till 19 December, a total of 3,11,86,292 doses have been given, out of which the first dose of 1,91,10,472 (93 percent in the state) and the second dose 1,20,75,820 (59 percent) have been given.

Both these measures come amid rising cases of the new COIVD variant of Omicron, with over 210 cases reported in the country. As per the Health Ministry, ninety people have recovered.

(With inputs from NDTV.)

