Punjab Imposes Night Curfew, Issues Guidelines: What Are The New Curbs?

Punjab imposes night curfew, issues guidelines. What are the new curbs? How many cases have been reported in Punjab?

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Punjab has become the latest state in India to impose night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.</p></div>
Punjab has become the latest state in India to impose night curfew amongst tightening of other restrictions.

These restrictions will remain effective till 15 January and were imposed after CM Charanjit Singh Channi held a meeting to assess the COVID-19 scenario in the state.

What are these restrictions? How many cases have been reported in Punjab? Here is all you need to know:

When is the night curfew from?

The Punjab government has imposed night curfew throughout the state from 10pm to 5am with immediate effect.

However, the essential services like health, emergency services, etc. can operate at their usual.

What are the guidelines for restaurants, malls, sports complexes?

  • Bar, restaurants, and dine-in places are only permitted to operate at 50 percent capacity.

  • Cinema halls and malls can operate at their half capacities.

  • Gyms, stadia, swimming pools and sports complexes have also been closed under the new restrictions stated in the order.

Are their any guidelines on educational/coaching institutes?

All educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities and coaching institutions will remain closed and revert to online education.

Institutes for training national and international athletes and for national and international sports events (minus spectators) will be permitted to remain open.

Medical and nursing colleges are also permitted to remain open.

Can offices and Factories remain open?

Yes but only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to attend offices (both government and private) and factories.

What are the guidelines on public places and transport?

Earlier during December 2021, the Punjab government had mandated complete vaccination for:

  • Visiting market places

  • Visiting religious gatherings

  • Using public transport

The government has also asked to comply with the "No Mask, No Service" policy.

How many cases have been reported in Punjab?

Punjab reported 419 cases on 3 January which rapidly increased from 51 cases reported on 28 December 2021.

The positivity rate has also increased from 0.46 percent on 28 December to 4.47 percent on 3 January.

Are there any restrictions on political rallies or meetings?

No restrictions have yet been issued for political rallies or meetings. Watch this space for more information.

