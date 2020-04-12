Punjab Cop’s Hand Chopped Off By Group Violating Corona Lockdown

“They were asked to show (curfew) passes. But they crashed the vehicle against the the gate and barricades put up there,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.

The group then attacked the police personnel on duty, he added. “An ASI’s (Assistant Sub Inspector) hand was chopped off by a sword. A Station House Officer of Sadar Patiala sustained an injury on his elbow and another official suffered an injury on his arm in the attack,” Sidhu said.

The ASI was rushed to the Rajindra hospital, from where he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh. The incident took place when a lockdown is in place in the state because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tweeting about the incident, the Punjab Police Chief said that top plastic surgeons at PGI Hospital in Chandigarh are treating the policeman.