PPE Shortage: Demand for Hazmat Suits Rises in Telangana

The supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers has become a cause for concern in Telangana, with the state’s reported stock of approximately 8,000 disposable PPEs or hazmat suits of which 800 are disposed of after use daily.

According to a report in The Times of India, a recent incident where a patient’s family attacked an on-duty doctor at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad has worried the staff.

Cops are reportedly not given hazmat suits, but only masks and sanitizers. “Our men wanted to go into the corona ward and take the attacker into custody. We didn’t have any hazmat suit or PPE. After pleading with hospital staff, we were finally given 10 after which we entered the ward and brought the situation under control,” a senior police official reportedly said.