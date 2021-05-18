Efforts Being Made to Increase Vaccine Supply in Big Way: PM
Modi urged officials to bring back the focus on containment zones and aggressive testing.
Stressing the need to avoid vaccine wastage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 18 May, assured that continuous efforts were being taken in a big way to increase vaccine supply as several states were reeling under an acute shortage of vaccines.
Modi interacted with officials from various districts and states and sought their suggestions on handling the second COVID wave, especially in semi-urban and rural areas.
"The vaccination drive will continue amid all this and you all must ensure that there is no wastage of vaccines. Vaccine wastage can be brought down to zero if we follow the best practices. You all are also the logistical heads of all these efforts and your efforts in these areas must be flawless," PM Modi said, addressing officials from various states and districts.
‘District Magistrates Are Field Commanders’
District magistrates of 46 districts from nine states took part in the virtual meeting. He dubbed the officials “field commanders” in the fight against the pandemic.
“There are different challenges in every district of our country. You understand the challenges of your district best. When your district wins, it is the country’s victory. If your district defeats COVID-19, so does the country.”Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Highlighting the crisis, Modi said that a few states had recorded a dip in the number of COVID-19 cases but a few had seen an exponential rise.
Focussing on smaller towns and rural areas, PM Modi said he was astonished to see farmers maintain distance on the fields while working. He was also surprised that they’d adjusted to the current situation.
He urged officials to bring back the focus on containment zones, aggressive testing and sending correct and complete information to the people.
