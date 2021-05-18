Efforts Being Made to Increase Vaccine Supply in Big Way: PM

Stressing the need to avoid vaccine wastage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 18 May, assured that continuous efforts were being taken in a big way to increase vaccine supply as several states were reeling under an acute shortage of vaccines.

Modi interacted with officials from various districts and states and sought their suggestions on handling the second COVID wave, especially in semi-urban and rural areas.

"The vaccination drive will continue amid all this and you all must ensure that there is no wastage of vaccines. Vaccine wastage can be brought down to zero if we follow the best practices. You all are also the logistical heads of all these efforts and your efforts in these areas must be flawless," PM Modi said, addressing officials from various states and districts.