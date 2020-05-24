Premium brands of alcohol will now be available for purchase in air conditioned malls in Uttar Pradesh. The UP cabinet has cleared ‘The Uttar Pradesh Excuse (settlement of Licences for Premium Retail Vends of Foreign Liquor) Rules, 2020 which permits the sale of certain categories of liquors.“So far, foreign liquor is being sold in retail shops and model shops. Earlier, there was no provision for sale of foreign liquor in malls. Licenses in form F.L-4-C will be granted for retail sale of foreign liquor in sealed bottles in malls. These will be in addition to the existing shops,” the order stated.Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, excise department’s principal secretary, said so far foreign liquor was being sold only in retail shops and small stores.Swiggy, Zomato Begin Home Delivery of Liquor in JharkhandThe malls should have a minimum plinth area of 10,000 square feet and each shop should have a carpet area of 500 square feet. Consumption of alcohol on the premises of the stores is not allowed.Social distancing norms and other precautions such as wearing masks and using sanitisers are mandatory.All brands of imported foreign liquor brands, Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brands of scotch or above category, all categories of brandy, gin and wine, brands of vodka and rum with a maximum retail price (MRP) of more than Rs 700 and above, and brands of beer with MRP of more than Rs 160 per can of 500ml or equivalent can be sold.Liquor Sale Not A Moral But Women’s Issue: Yogendra Yadav We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.