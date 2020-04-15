Kerala CM Comes to the Rescue of Stranded Pregnant Woman

But they were not allowed to enter Kerala due to the nationwide lockdown. Considering her condition, it was decided to allow only the pregnant woman and take her to the Batheri Taluk hospital in this district which as "well-equipped" for handling pregnancy cases, district officials said.

However, the woman refused it and claimed she had permission from Kannur District collector to travel to Thalassery, her hometown. But there was no order with them.

She waited for hours and we provided them security and food. But later they went back to nearby Mysuru and stayed with a relative and later came back today morning, a senior police official said.

"The Kannur collector office issued a vehicle pass for her travel alone and the Wayanad district administration and the police escorted them till the district border and the rest of the family was sent back from Kerala border to Bengaluru," told Wayanad district police chief R Ilango.

He said as per the lockdown protocol, inter-state travel will be allowed only in four circumstances and pregnancy was not one among them.

The officer said people from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu villages bordering Kerala were being allowed to enter Kerala for medical treatment on humanitarian consideration.

"These villages lack hospitals nearby. We allow them after checking their credentials and allow them to take treatment at Batheri hospital," he said.