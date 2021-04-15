Post Sputnik V, Which Foreign Vaccines Could India Soon Authorise?

While India grapples with the second and more severe wave since the COVID-19 pandemic began, calls for increased vaccination have become louder in the country, amid reports of shortage of vaccines in various states.

After a long wait, Russia's Sputnik V on Tuesday, 13 April, became the third vaccine and the first foreign one to get a green light for emergency use in India. Sputnik V’s approval comes after the Centre finally eased the path for vaccines from pharmaceutical companies that have been approved in the US, the UK and European countries, to seek approvals in India.

Meanwhile, the Centre said that it was fast-tracking Emergency Use Approvals (EUA) for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted EUA in other countries. This is being done in order to expand the number of vaccines available for inoculation in the country.