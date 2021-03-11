PM’s Mother Heeraben Modi Gets First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
PM Modi took to Twitter to share the news.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, 11 March.
Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said:
“Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine.”
PM Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi, on 1 March, as India began its second phase of vaccinations against COVID-19, with people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities eligible to get the jabs.
"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he had tweeted following his inoculation.
