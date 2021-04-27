PM Modi’s Aunt Narmadaben Dies Due to COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aunt Narmadaben Modi, on Tuesday, 27 April passed away due to COVID-19 infection. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a civil hospital in Ahmedabad, reported PTI, citing the family.

Narmadaben was an 80-year-old who lived in the New Ranip area of the city with her children.

Prahlad Modi, the Prime Minister's younger brother on Tuesday, was quoted by PTI, as saying: