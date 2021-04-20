PM Modi to Meet COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturers at 6 pm on Tuesday 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting with all the vaccine manufacturers at 6 pm on Tuesday, 20 April. The move comes a day after the government announced its decision to permit everyone above 18 years of age to be vaccinated from 1 May, reported PTI.

In the meeting, a video conference, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) will coordinate with all the participants and make a presentation.

Representatives of top drugmakers from India and abroad, including the companies whose vaccines have already been approved by the Government of India, are expected to be present at the meeting.