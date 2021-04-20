PM Modi to Meet COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturers at 6 pm on Tuesday
The Department of Biotechnology will coordinate with all the participants and make a presentation at the meet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting with all the vaccine manufacturers at 6 pm on Tuesday, 20 April. The move comes a day after the government announced its decision to permit everyone above 18 years of age to be vaccinated from 1 May, reported PTI.
In the meeting, a video conference, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) will coordinate with all the participants and make a presentation.
Representatives of top drugmakers from India and abroad, including the companies whose vaccines have already been approved by the Government of India, are expected to be present at the meeting.
Two vaccines that are being manufactured in India are Oxford/Astrazeneca’s vaccine Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute in India, and the indigenously developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech.
Recently, Russia’s Sputnik V was approved for emergency use in India. It will be imported and sold by Dr Reddy's Laboratories.
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are some of the other vaccine manufacturers whose shots are available globally and are soon expected in India.
The government has also decided to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure a portion of doses directly from the manufacturers.
The Prime Minister on Monday held discussions with the representatives of the pharmaceutical industry and the country's top doctors. He has also sought to meet government officials and other stakeholders to discuss the vaccination drives and the COVID-19 situation in the country.
India on Tuesday reported 2,59,170 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,761 fatalities and 1,54,761 discharges over the preceding 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,53,21,089 with 20,31,977 active cases and 1,80,530 deaths. The total recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,31,08,582.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.