PM Modi to Hold Covid Review Meeting in View of Rising Cases
Officials from their respective Ministries are likely to attend the virtual meeting.
As India reports a spike in Covid cases again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a Covid review meeting, on Wednesday, 27 April.
According to ANI, other senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective Ministries are likely to attend the virtual meeting.
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will reportedly be making a presentation where he is expected to talk about the trajectory of cases in certain states, the current vaccination coverage in the country and booster drives.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)
