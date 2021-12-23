Narendra Modi To Chair Review Meeting in Light of Rising Omicron Cases
The Health Ministry had earlier noted that the Omicron variant is 3 times more contagious than the Delta variant.
With India’s Omicron tally at 236, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on Thursday, 23 December, on the COVID-19 situation in the country amid rising concerns over the spread of the infection, news agency PTI reported.
Out of the 236 cases, 104 people have recovered or migrated, as per the Union health ministry data.
Meanwhile, the Centre during a review of COVID-19 status and preparedness on Thursday, told states and Union Territories (UTs) to “observe all precautions” and not let their “guard down."
This comes days after the health ministry in a letter to the states, had noted that the newly emerged Omicron variant is three times more contagious than the Delta variant, which has hitherto been dominant.
There have also been demands for the government to allow booster doses of vaccines to be administered to those already fully inoculated against COVID-19, as has been done by several countries, in order to curb the spread of Omicron.
