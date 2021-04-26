‘Fruitful Conversation’: Modi Thanks Biden For Helping Amid COVID

US President Joe Biden posted a tweet on Sunday, 25 April, promising to send over resources “to help India in its time of need”.

US Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted that the two governments are working closely to mitigate the COVID crisis in India, and extended her appreciation to the courageous healthcare workers.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and confirmed US support for India’s recent spike in COVID cases. India and US have the most COVID cases in the world. The two countries have agreed to stay in close contact to discuss further developments.