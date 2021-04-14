Combined Power Needed to Fight COVID: Modi to Governors
PM Modi highlighted the significance of tracking, tracing and testing.
PM Modi, on Wednesday, 14 April, interacted with Governors to address the COVID-19 situation and plan the vaccination drive in the country.
He said that governors are important pillars of “Janbhagidari”.
“Combined power of all community organisations, political parties, NGOs and social institutions needs to be harnessed in this fight.”PM Narendra Modi
He emphasised the significance of tracking, tracing and testing, and spoke about the importance of increasing RTPCR tests.
“Government is committed to ensuring availability of vaccines,” Modi said.
He also noted that the youth of the country, which is “the workforce”, is an important part of the economy, and pointed out that, it is important that the youth follows all COVID protocols and precautions.
The Vice-President of India, Union Home Minister and Union Health Minister also attended the interaction.
Meanwhile, India on Wednesday, 14 April, reported 1,84,372 fresh COVID-19 cases in the biggest one-day spike so far, taking the country’s total to 1,38,73,825, as the death toll rose by 1,027 to 1,72,085. As per data from the Union Health Ministry, there are 13,65,704 active cases in the country, while 1,23,36,036 people have recovered.
