PM Modi Holds High-level Meeting to Review COVID & Vaccine Graphs

PM Modi is meeting NITI Aayog’s Dr Vinod Paul, the cabinet secretary and health secretary among others.

The Quint
Published
COVID-19
1 min read
PM Modi holds high-level meeting with officials over Covid-19 related issues.&nbsp;
i

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting with senior officials to take stock of the COVID-19 scenario in the country.

Modi is meeting Dr Vinod Paul, NITI Aayog member, the cabinet secretary, the PM’s principal secretary, and the health secretary, reported Hindustan Times. He is reviewing COVID cases in the country and the vaccination graph.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details)

Also Read

COVID Vaccine Registrations Closed for Frontline & Health Workers

COVID Vaccine Registrations Closed for Frontline & Health Workers

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!