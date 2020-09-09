Plasma Therapy Did Not Help Decrease COVID-19 Deaths: ICMR Study
The study has not yet been peer-reviewed.
After the 'open-label parallel-arm phase II multicentre randomised controlled trial' (PLACID Trial) was conducted across 39 public and private hospitals across India between 22 April and 14 July, a multi-centric study has reportedly found that the use of convalescent plasma therapy in COVID-19-infected patients does not help in reducing mortality or progression to severe COVID-19.
This study was funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), reported PTI.
The purpose of the PLACID Trial was to probe the effectiveness of convalescent plasma (CP) for treatment of COVID-19, reported PTI, citing the study.
WHAT IS THE CONVALESCENT PLASMA (CP) THERAPY?
According to PTI, CP Therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of someone who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing them in an active COVID-19 patient, in a bid to help the immune system fight the infection.
The Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19, issued in June, allowed the off-label use of convalescent plasma for treating coronavirus-infected patients in moderate stage of the illness. This came under "investigational therapies”, reported PTI.
This authorisation, however, has been paralleled by “questionable practices” such as calls for donors on social media, as well as the sale of CP on the black market with exorbitant price tags, reported PTI, citing the study.
Besides, although CP is a safe therapeutic modality, plasmapheresis, plasma storage and NAb measurement are all resource-intensive processes, reported PTI, citing the study.
“Only a limited number of institutes in the country have the capacity to undertake these activities in a quality-assured manner,” the report said.
MORE ABOUT THE STUDY
- A total of 464 moderately ill coronavirus patients were enrolled for the study.
- It has not yet been peer-reviewed.
- It has appeared on medRxiv, a preprint server.
- The National Task Force for COVID-19, a panel set up by the ICMR, has reviewed and approved the study.
WHAT DOES THE STUDY SAY?
“The CP was not associated with reduction in mortality or progression to severe COVID-19.”The study
The study further, according to PTI, added that the trial has “high generalisability and approximates real-life setting of CP therapy in settings with limited laboratory capacity.”
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.