Plasma Therapy Did Not Help Decrease COVID-19 Deaths: ICMR Study

According to PTI, CP Therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of someone who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing them in an active COVID-19 patient, in a bid to help the immune system fight the infection.

The Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19, issued in June, allowed the off-label use of convalescent plasma for treating coronavirus-infected patients in moderate stage of the illness. This came under "investigational therapies”, reported PTI.

This authorisation, however, has been paralleled by “questionable practices” such as calls for donors on social media, as well as the sale of CP on the black market with exorbitant price tags, reported PTI, citing the study.

Besides, although CP is a safe therapeutic modality, plasmapheresis, plasma storage and NAb measurement are all resource-intensive processes, reported PTI, citing the study.



“Only a limited number of institutes in the country have the capacity to undertake these activities in a quality-assured manner,” the report said.