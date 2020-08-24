After India, US Okays Plasma Therapy. But Risk May Exceed Reward

This means that at best, plasma therapy is not getting at the crux of the problem.

At worst? It could have harmful side effects that can prove dangerous.

One of the oft-repeated lines about plasma therapy is that it has been used in other diseases and therefore is safe. “But all diseases are not the same,” says Dr Ray. “Here you are giving plasma (which increases clotting) for a disease which is procoagulant or prone to causing clots.”

Convalescent plasma was used in certain diseases where the immune response was poor or antibodies were not produced. It has a long history (“of a 100 years,” says Dr Ray), especially when there were no antibiotics for certain infections.

“Viral infections rarely have convalescent plasma - for Ebola it did not work. The grounds on which it stood is itself very weak.”