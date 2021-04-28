Phase-3 Vaccine Registration Begins Today, But Not Without Hiccups
The timing was changed from “00.00 on 28 April” to 4 pm after citizens were unable to register.
Registration for vaccination of citizens above 18 on the Co-Win and the Aarogya Setu app began on Wednesday, April 28. However, the registration process was not without its share of glitches. The vaccination drive will begin on May 1.
Although initial tweets posted on the @MyGovIndia account on 27 April stated that the registration process would start “from 00.00 on 28 April”, many were unable to register on the portal on Wednesday morning. The government then set a new time for registration.
This came at a time when there’s already a lot of logistical concerns regarding how states will manage to procure enough doses within a short period.
While the tweets with the previous schedule were deleted from the account, the new tweets posted on 28 April informed that registration would start “from 4 pm on 28 April”, without any acknowledgment on the change in timings.
The tweet also mentioned that appointments would be available at state government and private centres depending on the number of facilities made ready by 1 May for vaccination of adults.
Those who had tried to register on the app early on 28 April, even tagged government handles on social media, to understand what was holding up the registration process.
Other issues, primarily the vaccine shortage in the country, are impeding India’s ambitious vaccination drive as well.
Since the announcement of phase-3 vaccination was made on 19 April, several states grew concerned over whether they would receive enough vaccine doses on time.
Goa’s plan to start the vaccination drive may get delayed as the Serum Institute of India (SII) expressed its inability to supply 5 lakh doses of Covishield, it was reported.
Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh also reportedly said that they may not be able to meet the increased demand for vaccines amid the vaccine shortage. Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala, too, had similar complaints.
As the country faces a massive second wave of COVID, combined with a shortage of medical oxygen and hospital beds, several experts have said that the need of the hour is to vaccinate as many people, as soon as possible.
However, with gaps in the manufacturing capacity and the demand, there are a lot of concerns about how successful this immunisation drive will be.
