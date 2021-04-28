Phase-3 Vaccine Registration Begins Today, But Not Without Hiccups

Registration for vaccination of citizens above 18 on the Co-Win and the Aarogya Setu app began on Wednesday, April 28. However, the registration process was not without its share of glitches. The vaccination drive will begin on May 1.

Although initial tweets posted on the @MyGovIndia account on 27 April stated that the registration process would start “from 00.00 on 28 April”, many were unable to register on the portal on Wednesday morning. The government then set a new time for registration.

This came at a time when there’s already a lot of logistical concerns regarding how states will manage to procure enough doses within a short period.