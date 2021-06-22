‘Pfizer Vaccine in Final Stages of Getting Approval in India’: CEO
The Pfizer vaccine is reported to have a very high efficacy, of over 90 percent, against COVID-19.
The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is in its “final stages” of getting approval for use in India, informed the company on Tuesday, 22 June.
Addressing a virtual event, Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said, as per ANI:
“Pfizer now in final stages to get approval for COVID-19 vaccine in India. I hope very soon we will finalise an agreement with the government.”
The Pfizer vaccine, developed by the company in partnership with the German firm BioNtech, is reported to have a very high efficacy, of over 90 percent.
The Centre had, on 13 May, said that India will produce 216 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines between August-December.
NITI Aayog member VK Paul had, on his part, said:
“Any vaccine that is approved by the FDA or WHO can come to India. The import license will be granted within one to two days. No import license is pending.”
These announcements came around the time India was battling a horrific second wave of COVID-19, that resulted in an acute paucity of life-saving resources, as well as space on cremation grounds.
Presently, India is grappling with concerns over a possible third wave, as well as concerns of vaccine shortage, with a small percentage of eligible adults having actually received both jabs so far.
(With inputs from ANI.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.