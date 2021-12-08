Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Diminished Protection Against Omicron Variant

A report from the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa indicated that Omicron diminishes the neutralising effect produced by two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as compared to other variants of the virus.

According to the study published on Tuesday, 7 December, the antibody response elicited by the vaccines was significantly less successful at preventing Omicron from infecting cells in the body.

It also reportedly demonstrated better results after a booster shot, noting that an increased number of antibodies certainly aid in body's fight against the COVID-19 strain.

Head of research at the laboratory, Alex Signal, said that the loss of protection is “robust, but not complete," Bloomberg reported. He added in an interview, "While I think there’s going to be a lot of infection, I’m not sure this is going to translate into systems collapsing."

The report was published on the basis of antibodies from six people who had been administered the Pfizer shot and had never contracted COVID-19 before, and six others who had been infected before being inoculated, The New York Times reported.