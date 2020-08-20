29% Of Delhi Has COVID-19 Antibodies, Finds Second Sero Survey

The second sero survey in Delhi has found that 29.1 percent of the people studied in the national capital from 1-7 August have developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus, an increase from the 23.48 percent found in the first such survey conducted from 27 June to 10 July.

The survey was planned by the Delhi government with technical support of the Maulana Azad Medical College.

Announcing the results on Thursday, 20 August, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said: