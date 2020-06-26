Caught in a controversy over the launch of a drug that it claims can cure COVID-19, Patanjali on Thursday, 25 June, claimed that it hasn’t made any “illegal claims” about the drug Coronil. Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala tweeted that “There is no place of confusion.”He added that two thing things are clear, “According to the traditional knowledge and experience of Ashwagandha, Giloy, Tulsi divine herbs, this medicine was licensed.” Tijarawala added that the “positive results of the Legislative Clinical Control Trial on medical corona patients” was shared.In another tweet, Tijarawala wrote that Patanjali has done all legal compliances. He wrote, “The manufacture and sale of medicines is according to the rules and regulations set by the government. Not according to one's personal beliefs and ideology.”Patanjali Ayurved CEO Acharya Balkrishna also reportedly insisted that all procedures were followed while manufacturing the medicine. Livemint quoted him stating, “We have not done anything wrong while obtaining the licence. We did not advertise Coronil, we just tried to tell people about the effects of the medicine.”Patanjali’s 100% COVID Cure – Tall Claim But Where’s the Evidence?Hours after Patanjali launched Coronil on Tuesday, the AYUSH ministry had asked Patanjali Ayurved to provide details on the research leading up to it and its composition. The Haridwar-based company was asked to stop advertising it till the issue is examined.Patanjali has also reportedly received a notice from the Uttarakhand government seeking a satisfactory reply within seven days, failing which the license could be withdrawn. A complaint has also reportedly been filed against the company in a Muzaffarpur court over its claim.The Maharashtra government has also reportedly threatened legal action against Patanjali if it tries to advertise or sell its newly launched COVID-19 ayurvedic drugs in the state before getting an approval from the AYUSH Ministry.‘Flawed Science’: Experts Question Patanjali’s New COVID-19 Drugs We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.