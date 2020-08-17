Big Party in Wuhan Water Park after COVID-19 Cases Reduce in China
COVID-19 had in December 2019 crippled the city of Wuhan, killing thousands.
Even as many countries continue to remain in some level of lockdown as they combat COVID-19, the Chinese city of Wuhan has now started seeing an emphatic return of normalcy studded with tourist activity and parties.
Wuhan is the city where the virus first surfaced in late 2019. The virus had then crippled the city of 11 million people, killing thousands, and going on to impact other countries and economies.
According to AFP, the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park was packed with thousands of people clad in swim suits as an electronic music festival was underway in full swing over the weekend of 15 and 16 August.
While, some visitors at the Water Park were, in fact, clad in life jackets, nobody could be spotted donning a mask, reported AFP.
Background
According to AFP, the waterpark has managed to secure attendance of 50% of normal capacity, and is offering half price discounts to female visitors. In a bid to boost economic activity, the government in the Hubei province, where Wuhan is situated, has been offering free entry to 400 tourist sites.
The lockdown in Hubei was lifted in April, and there has been no official report of any domestically transmitted case, according to AFP.
Meanwhile, India on Monday, 17 August, reported 57,982 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 26,47,664.
(With inputs from AFP.)
