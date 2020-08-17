Big Party in Wuhan Water Park after COVID-19 Cases Reduce in China

Even as many countries continue to remain in some level of lockdown as they combat COVID-19, the Chinese city of Wuhan has now started seeing an emphatic return of normalcy studded with tourist activity and parties.

Wuhan is the city where the virus first surfaced in late 2019. The virus had then crippled the city of 11 million people, killing thousands, and going on to impact other countries and economies.

According to AFP, the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park was packed with thousands of people clad in swim suits as an electronic music festival was underway in full swing over the weekend of 15 and 16 August.