‘Oxygen of Life’: 5 Nights in a Whatsapp Group for COVID Care

During the last Shahi Snan of the Maha Kumbh Mela, even as 25,000 members of 13 Akhadas were taking a dip in the Ganges on 27 April, Doctor Manmohan Singh who lives in Haridwar, the venue of the Kumbh, was busy on Whatsapp, forwarding contacts of oxygen suppliers and replying to SOS messages from families of COVID-19 affected people who need hospitalisation.

Dr Singh had requested a colleague in Delhi to care for a patient who had posted an SOS on Twitter. The reply from the resident doctor he had consulted seemed worrisome.