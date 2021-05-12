Oxygen Concentrator Seizure: Court Grants Bail to Gaurav Khanna

On 5 May, the police raided the Nege Ju restaurant in Lodhi Colony and found 32 oxygen concentrators. The same day, they arrested the manager, Hitesh Prakash, and three others – Gaurav, Satish Sethi and Vikrant Singh.

Later, a search was conducted and 387 more oxygen concentrators were recovered, which were being sold at exorbitant rates in the black market. Invoices of these oxygen concentrators showed that they were being sold for over Rs 70,000.

Further, on 7 May, Delhi Police seized 96 oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha restaurant and another nine from Town Hall in Khan Market. Now, the total number of oxygen concentrators seized stands at 524.