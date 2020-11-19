Oxford Vaccine Shows Promising Immune Response in Adults: Study

The Oxford COVID-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response in older adults. The latest development in the vaccine has raised hopes that it may protect the age groups which are at most risk from the infection.

According to the research conducted by Lancet Medical Journal, phase 1 and phase 2 trials suggest that the vaccine may be able to build immunity. The researchers called it “encouraging,” BBC reported.

The study was conducted on 560 healthy adult volunteers.

Phase three trials of the vaccine are ongoing, and the result is expected in the coming week.